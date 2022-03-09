Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Kyiv, Ukraine - March 9 2022: The Maidan Square, the Independence square of Ukraine, with anti-tank constructions and barriers during a full-scale Russian invasion in Ukraine.
Formats
5472 × 3078 pixels • 18.2 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG