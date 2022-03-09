Images

Kyiv, Ukraine - March 9 2022: The Maidan Square, the Independence square of Ukraine, with anti-tank constructions and barriers during a full-scale Russian invasion in Ukraine.
2137146779

Item ID: 2137146779

Important information

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kutsenko Volodymyr

Kutsenko Volodymyr