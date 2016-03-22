Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 15: A model walks the runway wearing an outfit by Oksana Karavanska of her Fall Winter 08/09 collection during the 22nd Ukrainian Fashion Week on March 15, 2008 in Kyiv, Ukraine
Photo Formats
2592 × 3888 pixels • 8.6 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.