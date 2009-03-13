Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
KYIV, UKRAINE - March 13, 2009: Model walks the runway during Fashion Show by "Anna Bublik Exclusive collection" as part of Ukrainian Fashion Week, March 13, 2009 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Photo Formats
1700 × 2550 pixels • 5.7 × 8.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG