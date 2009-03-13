Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
KYIV, UKRAINE - March 13, 2009: Model walks the runway during Fashion Show by "Anna Bublik Exclusive collection" as part of Ukrainian Fashion Week, March 13, 2009 in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

28848626

Stock Photo ID: 28848626

KYIV, UKRAINE - March 13, 2009: Model walks the runway during Fashion Show by "Anna Bublik Exclusive collection" as part of Ukrainian Fashion Week, March 13, 2009 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 1700 × 2550 pixels • 5.7 × 8.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Sodel Vladyslav

Sodel Vladyslav