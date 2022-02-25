Images

Image
KYIV, UKRAINE - Feb. 25, 2022: War of Russia against Ukraine. View of a civilian building damaged following a Russian rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine
1308935962

2129530466

Item ID: 2129530466

