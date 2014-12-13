Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Stock Photo ID: 262382162
KYIV, UKRAINE - DECEMBER 13, 2014: Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine (white-black shorts) and Danie Venter of South Africa in the ring during WBO Intercontinental Cruiserweight Title fight
Photo Formats
3900 × 2585 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 663 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.