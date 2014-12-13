Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
KYIV, UKRAINE - DECEMBER 13, 2014: Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine (white-black shorts) and Danie Venter of South Africa in the ring during WBO Intercontinental Cruiserweight Title fight
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

262382162

Stock Photo ID: 262382162

KYIV, UKRAINE - DECEMBER 13, 2014: Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine (white-black shorts) and Danie Venter of South Africa in the ring during WBO Intercontinental Cruiserweight Title fight

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3900 × 2585 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 663 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

katatonia82

katatonia82

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.