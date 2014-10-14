Images

Kyiv, Ukraine - Aug.15.2017: The captured Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) displayed in National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War
KIEV, UKRAINE - JULY 13, 2018: Damaged military vehicle in Kiev
KYIV, UKRAINE - JULY 12, 2014. Weapons and ammunition of terrorists seized by servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine. During the Anti Terrorist operation in the east of Ukraine.
DUXFORD, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UK – AUGUST 13, 2017: American GMC CCKW 2½-ton 6x6 truck on display at the Military Vehicle Wing at the Imperial War Museum Duxford.
PAAREN IM GLIEN, GERMANY - MAY 19: American middle truck U.S. Army M35, The oldtimer show in MAFZ, May 19, 2013 in Paaren im Glien, Germany
MINSK, BELARUS - MAY 4, 2018: Militar trucks, Historic cultural complex called Stalin Line (fortifications along the western border of the Soviet Union)
A truck transporting unpack boxes to a factory - Karachi Pakistan - Dec 2020
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - MAY 19 : Ludovika Military Day at May 19, 2013 in Budapest, Hungary. Hungarian military vehicle during the military festival.

Kyiv, Ukraine - Aug.15.2017: The captured Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) displayed in National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War

  • 4608 × 3456 pixels • 15.4 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

