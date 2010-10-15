Images

Kyiv, Ukraine - Aug.15.2017: The captured Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) displayed in National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War
KIEV, UKRAINE - JULY 13, 2018: Damaged military vehicle in Kiev
KYIV, UKRAINE - APRIL 10, 2019: Local Conflicts Museum; war machines of world war 2, tanks, helicopter, artillery guns, and Katyusha
Maun, Botswana - February 9, 2020: Offroad pickup car Toyota Land Cruiser 70 in the town street.
MINSK, BELARUS - MAY 4, 2018: Militar trucks, Historic cultural complex called Stalin Line (fortifications along the western border of the Soviet Union)
Bashkortostan, Russia - August 27, 2014: Brand new army chassis truck Ural 4320 in the city street.
CHIRIACO SUMMIT, CA - DECEMBER 10, 2016: A M35 2½-ton cargo truck. The vehicle also known as, Deuce and a Half, is on display at the General Patton Memorial Museum in the California desert.
ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - APRIL 30: SUV brand Niva vehicle with large wheels on April 30, 2012, St. Petersburg, Russia.

224977933

224977933

Kyiv, Ukraine - Aug.15.2017: The captured Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) displayed in National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War

  • 4608 × 3456 pixels • 15.4 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Flying Camera

Flying Camera