Image
Kyiv, Ukraine - 18 March 2022: Man injured after missile strike by Russian artillery shelling. The rocket hit an area of residential buildings in one of Kyiv's districts Podil.
Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

2137146939

Item ID: 2137146939

Important information

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kutsenko Volodymyr

Kutsenko Volodymyr