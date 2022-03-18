Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Kyiv, Ukraine - 18 March 2022: A man brings out a microwave from his destroyed flat after shelling by Russian artillery. The rocket hit an area of residential buildings in one of Kyiv's district Podil
military shootout with weapons in the building, counter strike, hardball
Kiev / Ukraine - 01.25.2014 Opposition protester in burned bus at clashes of opposition with special forces on the street Grushevskogo during the events of the revolution on the Maidan.
Welding diy man - welding sparkes, mask, tools
worker repairing train tracks with welding
Welder at work

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137145459

Item ID: 2137145459

Kyiv, Ukraine - 18 March 2022: A man brings out a microwave from his destroyed flat after shelling by Russian artillery. The rocket hit an area of residential buildings in one of Kyiv's district Podil

Important information

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kutsenko Volodymyr

Kutsenko Volodymyr