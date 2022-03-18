Images

Image
Kyiv, Ukraine - 18 March 2022: Civilians watch the aftermath of the shelling by Russian artillery. The rocket hit an area of residential buildings in one of Kyiv's districts Podil.
Item ID: 2137134001

Kyiv, Ukraine - 18 March 2022: Civilians watch the aftermath of the shelling by Russian artillery. The rocket hit an area of residential buildings in one of Kyiv's districts Podil.

Important information

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kutsenko Volodymyr

Kutsenko Volodymyr