Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Kyiv, Ukraine - 18 March 2022: Civilians in their destroyed flats after shelling of Russian artillery. The rocket hit an area of residential buildings in one of Kyiv's districts Podil.
YEMEN, SANA - MAR 6, 2010: Unidentified yemeni boy shown behind bars of window in Sanaa. Children grow up in the poorest country with little opportunity for education
COLOGNE (KOLN), GERMANY - 2015 MAY 10: The statue of a photographer sitting on the ledge of the building on a square in Cologne (Koln), Germany
Palestinians look at an Egyptian navy ship anchored near the sea border between Egypt and Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on March 16, 2021. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib
House's red roofs and backstreet in the old town, view from above.
Worker with plastering tools building a house.
A woman washes a window in a high-rise building

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137133727

Item ID: 2137133727

Kyiv, Ukraine - 18 March 2022: Civilians in their destroyed flats after shelling of Russian artillery. The rocket hit an area of residential buildings in one of Kyiv's districts Podil.

Important information

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kutsenko Volodymyr

Kutsenko Volodymyr