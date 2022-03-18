Images

Image
Kyiv, Ukraine - 18 March 2022: Civilians in their destroyed flats after shelling of Russian artillery. The rocket hit an area of residential buildings in one of Kyiv's districts Podil.
689034349

689034349

2137133723

Item ID: 2137133723

Important information

Formats

  5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kutsenko Volodymyr

Kutsenko Volodymyr