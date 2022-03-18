Images

Image
Kyiv, Ukraine - 18 March 2022: Civilians in their destroyed flats after shelling of Russian artillery. The rocket hit an area of residential buildings in one of Kyiv's districts Podil.
2137133721

Item ID: 2137133721

Kutsenko Volodymyr