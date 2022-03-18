Images

Kyiv, Ukraine - 18 March 2022: The aftermath of Russian artillery shelling. The rocket hit an area of residential buildings in one of Kyiv's districts Podil.
2137132695

Item ID: 2137132695

Important information

Formats

Contributor

Kutsenko Volodymyr

Kutsenko Volodymyr