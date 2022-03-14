Images

Kyiv, Ukraine - 14 March 2022: Firefighters are removing the aftermath of Russian artillery shelling of a multi-storey residential building in one of Kyiv's residential areas.
Item ID: 2137118275

Kyiv, Ukraine - 14 March 2022: Firefighters are removing the aftermath of Russian artillery shelling of a multi-storey residential building in one of Kyiv's residential areas.

  5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kutsenko Volodymyr

Kutsenko Volodymyr