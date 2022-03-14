Images

Image
Kyiv, Ukraine - 14 March 2022: The aftermath of Russian artillery shelling. The rocket hit a multi-storey residential building in one of Kyiv's residential areas Obolon'.
Item ID: 2137119479

Kutsenko Volodymyr

