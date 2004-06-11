Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Kyiv or Kiev, Ukraine - Jun 11 2004: Church of the Nativity of the Virgin or Birth of the Mother of God Church at the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra or Monastery of the Caves. Kyiv is also known as Kiev.
Formats
3040 × 1932 pixels • 10.1 × 6.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 636 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 318 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG