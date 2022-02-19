Images

Image
Kutacane, Indonesia, 19 Februari 2022: Horses lined up. This horse is used for traditional ceremonies of the "Alas" tribe. "safety" horse. the people of Southeast Aceh. Kutacane, Aceh Tenggara
2136027503

Item ID: 2136027503

Contributor

Ulfah Photography

Ulfah Photography