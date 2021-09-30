Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080856329
The Kurai steppe at the foot of the North Chui Ridge in the Altai Mountains. Kosh-Agachsky district of the Altai Republic, South of Western Siberia
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
1500 meters above sea leveladventurealtai republicaugustbackgroundbeautifulblueenvironmentharsh climatehighhikinghillintermountain valleykurai depressionkurai steppelandscapemountainmountain landscapemountain terrainmountainsnaturenature of altaioutdoorpanoramaparkpeakrocksceneryscenicskysnowsummersunnytourismtravelviewwithered grass
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist