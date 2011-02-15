Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Kulintan musical instrument, a row of gongs played like a xylaphone. Brass gongs are common in the Southern Philippines and Indonesia. Taken at FPAC 2005 (Festival of Philippine Arts and Culture)
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

557448

Stock Photo ID: 557448

Kulintan musical instrument, a row of gongs played like a xylaphone. Brass gongs are common in the Southern Philippines and Indonesia. Taken at FPAC 2005 (Festival of Philippine Arts and Culture)

Photo Formats

  • 3072 × 2048 pixels • 10.2 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

J

Jose Gil