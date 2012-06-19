Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Kue Nona Manis, traditional Indonesian cake made from wheat flour, rice flour, sugar, salt, coconut milk, and pandan leaves, then steamed. Selected focus.
green ball in wooden table.
paddy text by cubic dice letters. 3D illustration. field and rice
Isometric Canteen water bottle icon isolated on green background. Tourist flask icon. Jar of water use in the campaign. White circle button. Vector Illustration
Isometric line Shield with keyhole icon isolated on white background. Protection, security concept. Safety badge icon. Privacy banner. Defense tag. Green circle button. Vector Illustration
Niseko waving flag illustration. Regions of Japan. Perfect for background and texture usage.
3D contact symbols
Isometric X Mark, Cross in circle icon isolated on blue background. Check cross mark icon. Blue circle button. Vector.

See more

1891490296

See more

1891490296

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131641919

Item ID: 2131641919

Kue Nona Manis, traditional Indonesian cake made from wheat flour, rice flour, sugar, salt, coconut milk, and pandan leaves, then steamed. Selected focus.

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

tyasindayanti

tyasindayanti