Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Kue Nona Manis, traditional Indonesian cake made from wheat flour, rice flour, sugar, salt, coconut milk, and pandan leaves, then steamed. Selected focus.
Vegan text with V made from small branches with leaves on plate with tropical leaf underneath, concept of healthy plant-based diet and animal rights
Food shortage words and forks and knives on plates with a food shortage concept.
Top view of woman's hands at dining table holding a fork and knife above dish which contains only a pea pod. Food concept.
Vegan text with V made from small branches with leaves on plate with tropical leaf underneath, concept of healthy plant-based diet and animal rights
A plate with sign Diet and a smiling face made of cucumber, fork and knife on yellow background.
Green alarm clock on brown sackcloth background show half eight o'clock or 8:30 a.m.
Milan, Italy - August 10, 2017: Acer website. It is a Taiwanese multinational hardware and electronics corporation specializing in advanced electronics technology. Acer logo visible.

See more

725603386

See more

725603386

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131641913

Item ID: 2131641913

Kue Nona Manis, traditional Indonesian cake made from wheat flour, rice flour, sugar, salt, coconut milk, and pandan leaves, then steamed. Selected focus.

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

tyasindayanti

tyasindayanti