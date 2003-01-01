Images

Image
Kue Maksuba kojo lapis. Indonesian thousand layers cake from south sumatera. the ingredients : egg, butter, sugar and creamer. It's consist from two layer yellow and green.
2135318883

Item ID: 2135318883

Formats

  • 3456 × 4608 pixels • 11.5 × 15.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

Mitna Maimunah