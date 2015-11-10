Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Kue Maksuba kojo lapis. Indonesian thousand layers cake from south sumatera. the ingredients : egg, butter, sugar and creamer. It's consist from two layer yellow adn green.
Tasty butter on plate, isolated on white
white sandwich maker
Japanese cheese cake or cotton cheesecake is a type of sponge cake that is made with cream cheese, butter, sugar, whipped cream and eggs. It is traditionally made in au bain-marie.
Various sauces on table close-up
Italian, Brazilian pasta - Cannelloni
Chinese food delicious
Slices of ham on a wooden board.

See more

89038462

See more

89038462

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132320353

Item ID: 2132320353

Kue Maksuba kojo lapis. Indonesian thousand layers cake from south sumatera. the ingredients : egg, butter, sugar and creamer. It's consist from two layer yellow adn green.

Formats

  • 3456 × 4608 pixels • 11.5 × 15.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

M

Mitna Maimunah