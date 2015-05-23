Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Kue Lapis Pepe or Kue Lapis Pelangi or Rainbow Sticky Layer Cake is Indonesian traditional dessert made from rice flour and coconut milk, steamed layer by layer.
plasticine blocks, ink pads and pencils, brushes on white wood table
Golden ribbon bow on a pile of books
flowers spring tulips top view on wooden background
Birthday background with decorative colorful cake and streamers, 3d illustration
birthday candles and happy birthday sign isolated on a wooden background
Sanitary napkin and yellow flower on a wooden table.
Balls of wool and a garland of hearts. A gift for needlewomen.

See more

1261780426

See more

1261780426

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126998142

Item ID: 2126998142

Kue Lapis Pepe or Kue Lapis Pelangi or Rainbow Sticky Layer Cake is Indonesian traditional dessert made from rice flour and coconut milk, steamed layer by layer.

Formats

  • 4640 × 6960 pixels • 15.5 × 23.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

sri widyowati

sri widyowati