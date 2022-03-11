Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Kudus March 11, 2022 - Some fruits are displayed in the fruit juice seller's window, location Ds. Bulung Cangkring Kec. Jekulo Kab. Kudus, Central Java, Indonesia
Formats
2488 × 1866 pixels • 8.3 × 6.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG