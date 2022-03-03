Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Kudus 03 March 2022 - Serving of fried pancakes filled with chocolate bananas, photo shoot location in Ds. Bulung Kulon Kec. Jekulo Kab. Kudus, Central Java, Indonesia
Girl cuts boiled red beets on a grater. Cooking food
hand reaches for the gift box with strawberries in white and black chocolate and takes from there the sweetness
Chocolate dessert
Chocolate cake topped with raspberries and dusted with cocoa powder on a white plate and pink tablecloth
Peppermint brownie cake pops and glass milk carton filled with chocolate milk and colorful straw

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134870701

Item ID: 2134870701

Kudus 03 March 2022 - Serving of fried pancakes filled with chocolate bananas, photo shoot location in Ds. Bulung Kulon Kec. Jekulo Kab. Kudus, Central Java, Indonesia

Important information

Formats

  • 1797 × 2396 pixels • 6 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Gavin Gavriel Alvaro

Gavin Gavriel Alvaro