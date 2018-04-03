Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
KUALA LUMPUR, - NOVEMBER 8: A Model displays creation by Faizel Azraff during Malaysia-International Fashion Week (M-IFW 09) on November 8, 2009 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
1667 × 2500 pixels • 5.6 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
