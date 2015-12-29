Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - OCTOBER 24: Spanish Recari evaluates her next shot with her caddy on Day 3 of the Sime Darby LPGA Golf on October 24, 2010 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Recari finish 9th
Photo Formats
3264 × 4896 pixels • 10.9 × 16.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.