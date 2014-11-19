Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - MARCH 27 : The rear view of a Cadillac on display during the 8th KL Vintage and Classic Car Concourse at Petronas Pit Pulse KLCC March 27, 2010 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Photo Formats
2000 × 3000 pixels • 6.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG