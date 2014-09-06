Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - MARCH 24 : A group of Malaysian caricature artist posed in front of their booth during the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair March 24, 2010 in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia.
Photo Formats
3000 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.