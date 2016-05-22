Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - APRIL 6: Ford supermodel finalists display a collection of creative dresses during STYLO Fashion Grand Prix at Chin Woo Stadium April 6, 2011 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Photo Formats
3264 × 4896 pixels • 10.9 × 16.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.