Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 25th March 2022 : The Forest Skywalk is new attraction for FRIM canopy walkway scaffolding bridge which is located at Kepong Botanic Gardens to view scene. Selective focus.
Formats
4032 × 3024 pixels • 13.4 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG