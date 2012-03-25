Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
KUALA LUMPUR - JULY 20 : Michael Owen of Manchester United team in action during friendly match (2nd Match) against Malaysia at National Stadium, July 20, 2009 in Kuala Lumpur. Manchester won 2-0.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

34525534

Stock Photo ID: 34525534

KUALA LUMPUR - JULY 20 : Michael Owen of Manchester United team in action during friendly match (2nd Match) against Malaysia at National Stadium, July 20, 2009 in Kuala Lumpur. Manchester won 2-0.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 1692 × 2538 pixels • 5.6 × 8.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Jaggat Rashidi

Jaggat Rashidi