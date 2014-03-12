Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
KUALA LUMPUR- JULY 20: Manchester United give respect to victims of Jakarta bombings before their friendly match (2nd Match) against Malaysia at National Stadium, July 20, 2009 in Kuala Lumpur.
Photo Formats
2454 × 1636 pixels • 8.2 × 5.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.