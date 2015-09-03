Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
KUALA LUMPUR- JULY 17: Nani (Left) Ryan Giggs (C) and Michael Carrick (R) of Manchester United warms up before friendly match against Malaysia at National Stadium, July 17,2009 in Kuala Lumpur.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

34525459

Stock Photo ID: 34525459

KUALA LUMPUR- JULY 17: Nani (Left) Ryan Giggs (C) and Michael Carrick (R) of Manchester United warms up before friendly match against Malaysia at National Stadium, July 17,2009 in Kuala Lumpur.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2696 × 1797 pixels • 9 × 6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Jaggat Rashidi

Jaggat Rashidi