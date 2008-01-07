Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
KRYVORIVNYA, UKRAINE - JANUARY 7, 2008: Gutsuls (ukrainian highlanders) with bartkas are singing Christmas carols (Kolyadki) for president Victor Yushchenko January 7, 2008 in Kryvorivnya, Ukraine.
