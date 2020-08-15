Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091873895
Kronstadt, St. Petersburg, Russia - August 15, 2020: hanging ship-shaped icon-lamp in the Naval Cathedral in Kronstadt, Russia
Kronstadt, St Petersburg, Russia
A
By Al.geba
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architecturebelievebrassburncandlelightceremonychandelierchristianchurchclassicalculturefaithfrescoglowhangingheatholderholyhopeiconicon-lampindoorinteriorkronstadtlamplanternlightmarinenautical vesselnaval cathedralobjectorthodoxorthodox churchpeaceprayreligionrussiasacramentsacredsaint petersburgshineshipsymboltempletourismtraditiontravelvintagevisitworship
Similar images
More from this artist