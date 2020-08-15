Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091873649
Kronstadt, St. Petersburg, Russia - August 15, 2020: monument to the founder of Kronstadt Peter the Great. Installed in Petrovsky Park. The author of the monument is the sculptor T. Jacques.
Kronstadt, St Petersburg, Russia
By Al.geba
