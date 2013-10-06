Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Kremlin tower and wall with Senate Palace and Russian Presidential standard. The building houses the Russian presidential administration, is a highly secured and restricted area closed to the public.
Kremlin walls, Christmas trees near the wall, Russian flag on the building
Moscow, Russia - October 05, 2019: View of red brick wall and tower of Moscow Kremlin against dome of Senate Palace with waving Russian flag in cloudy autumn day
Tower and walls of the Moscow Kremlin at night, view from red square
Moscow. Evening.Christmas illumination in the city
Moscow Kremlin.Red square.Russian culture. Kremlin palace.
Architecture of Moscow Kremlin and Red Square. Color evening winter photo.
View of the Red Square and Moscow Kremlin at night.

See more

1331449226

See more

1331449226

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132293437

Item ID: 2132293437

Kremlin tower and wall with Senate Palace and Russian Presidential standard. The building houses the Russian presidential administration, is a highly secured and restricted area closed to the public.

Formats

  • 2550 × 1700 pixels • 8.5 × 5.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Mikhalis Makarov

Mikhalis Makarov