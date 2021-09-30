Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101338883
Kremlin in Izmailovo and Silver-Grape pond in Moscow. Russia
Moscow, Russia
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architectureattractionattractionsbluebuildingchurchcitycityscapecloudscomplexeuropeexteriorfacadegrapehistoricismhistorismizmailovskyizmaylovokremlinlakelandmarklandmarksmodernmoscowneoneo-historicismneo-historismnewpondrevivalrussiarussianscenesceneryserebryanoserebryano-vinogradnyisilversilver-grapeskystyletourismtouristtowertowerstowntravelvernissageviewvinogradnyiwater
Categories: Nature, Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist