Krasnoyarsk (Russia).28 January 2006. The triple Olympic champion on a free style wrestling (1964, 1968, 1972) Alexander Medved at International free style wrestling Grand Prix tournament Ivan Yarygin
Photo Formats

  • 3000 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Galina Mikhalishina

Galina Mikhalishina

