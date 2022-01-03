Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102722582
Krasnodar, Russia - January 03 2022: Number 22 made of steel frame and decorated with garland, LED lamps. New Year's decorations on the central square of the city. Selective focus, blurred backdrop.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
2022 year22architecturecelebrationcentral squarechristmascitycolumndarknessdecorateddecorationeditorialelectricityeuropefacadefairy talefungarlandgeometrygifthappyhistoryholidayicejoykrasnodarlightlightedmonumentmoodnationalnewnew yearnightnumberpalacepatternroadrussiascenestreetsurprisetourismtraditionwalkwhitewinterxmasyear
Categories: Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist