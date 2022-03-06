Images

KRAKOW, POLAND - MARCH 6, 2022: Woman holding "Putin hands off Ukraine" placard in protest manifestation against war, Russia invasion. Vladimir Putin Russian attack, Ukrainian anti-war demonstration.
8 march 2021. Lviv, Ukraine. Protest for women's rights and for better conditions for caregivers at a demonstration coordinated by a variety of feminist groups at downtown Lviv.
London, United Kingdom, November 17th 2018:- A young marcher at the Stand Up To Racism march through central London from the BBC to near Downing Street in Whitehall
Temanggung, Central Java, Indonesia, 12 September 2020. A woman carries a banner campaigning at a market about the dangers of plastic for environmental sustainability. This activity was carried out in
Zurich, Switzerland - May 3, 2018: People take part in street protest against animal killing
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 20, 2018: protesters holding protest signs at Women's March on Philadelphia
London, United Kingdom - March 5, 2017: International Women's Day March. A march for women was held from London Town Hall across the Thames to the Tower of London.
NEW YORK CITY - JANUARY 18 2015: Hundreds of Brooklyn residents gathered in Bay Ridge at the site of an alleged bias attack for a march entitled "Muslims Our Neighbors".

365561837

365561837

2133047717

Item ID: 2133047717

Formats

  • 4914 × 3270 pixels • 16.4 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Longfin Media

Longfin Media