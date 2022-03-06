Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
KRAKOW, POLAND - MARCH 6, 2022: "Stand With Ukraine" sign on the Ukrainian flag placard in protest manifestation against war and Russia invasion. Vladimir Putin Russian attack, anti-war demonstration.
Formats
4341 × 2871 pixels • 14.5 × 9.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 661 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 331 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG