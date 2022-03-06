Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
KRAKOW, POLAND - MARCH 6, 2022: People holding "Putin hands off Ukraine" placards in protest manifestation against war, Russia invasion. Vladimir Putin Russian attack, Ukrainian anti-war demonstration
Formats
4592 × 3448 pixels • 15.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 751 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 376 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG