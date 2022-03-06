Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
KRAKOW, POLAND - MARCH 6, 2022: Man holding "Make Love, Not War" placard, peace sign in protest manifestation against Russia invasion on Ukraine. Russian attack, Ukrainian anti-war demonstration.
Formats
4466 × 2831 pixels • 14.9 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 634 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 317 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG