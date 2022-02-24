Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
KRAKOW, POLAND - FEBRUARY 24, 2022: Girl wearing Ukrainian flag in protest manifestation against a war and Russia invasion on the Ukraine. Vladimir Putin Russian attack, anti-war demonstration.
