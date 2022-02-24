Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
KRAKOW, POLAND - FEBRUARY 24, 2022: Girl wearing Ukrainian flag in protest manifestation against a war and Russia invasion on the Ukraine. Vladimir Putin Russian attack, anti-war demonstration.
Formats
4652 × 3176 pixels • 15.5 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 683 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 342 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG